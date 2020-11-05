1

drivers/platform/x86/Kconfig | 12 ++ drivers/platform/x86/Makefile | 4 +- drivers/platform/x86/dell-laptop.c | 41 ++-- drivers/platform/x86/dell-privacy-acpi.c | 139 ++++++++++++ drivers/platform/x86/dell-privacy-wmi.c | 259 +++++++++++++++++++++++ drivers/platform/x86/dell-privacy-wmi.h | 23 ++ drivers/platform/x86/dell-wmi.c | 90 ++++---- 7 files changed, 513 insertions ( + ) , 55 deletions ( - ) create mode 100644 drivers/platform/x86/dell-privacy-acpi.c create mode 100644 drivers/platform/x86/dell-privacy-wmi.c create mode 100644 drivers/platform/x86/dell-privacy-wmi.h diff --git a/drivers/platform/x86/Kconfig b/drivers/platform/x86/Kconfig index 40219 bba6801. .0 cb6bf5a9565 100644 a/drivers/platform/x86/Kconfig b/drivers/platform/x86/Kconfig @@ -454 , 6 +454 , 18 @@ config DELL_WMI_LED This adds support for the Latitude 2100 and similar notebooks that have an external LED. config DELL_PRIVACY tristate "Dell Hardware Privacy Support" depends on ACPI depends on ACPI_WMI depends on INPUT depends on DELL_LAPTOP select DELL_WMI help This driver provides a driver to support messaging related to the privacy button presses on applicable Dell laptops from 2021 and newer. config AMILO_RFKILL tristate "Fujitsu-Siemens Amilo rfkill support" depends on RFKILL diff --git a/drivers/platform/x86/Makefile b/drivers/platform/x86/Makefile index 5 f823f7eff45. .111 f7215db2f 100644 a/drivers/platform/x86/Makefile b/drivers/platform/x86/Makefile @@ -47 , 7 +47 , 9 @@ obj-$ ( CONFIG_DELL_WMI ) += dell-wmi.o obj-$ ( CONFIG_DELL_WMI_DESCRIPTOR ) += dell-wmi-descriptor.o obj-$ ( CONFIG_DELL_WMI_AIO ) += dell-wmi-aio.o obj-$ ( CONFIG_DELL_WMI_LED ) += dell-wmi-led.o obj-$ ( CONFIG_DELL_PRIVACY ) += dell-privacy.o dell-privacy-objs := dell-privacy-wmi.o \ dell-privacy-acpi.o # Fujitsu obj-$ ( CONFIG_AMILO_RFKILL ) += amilo-rfkill.o obj-$ ( CONFIG_FUJITSU_LAPTOP ) += fujitsu-laptop.o diff --git a/drivers/platform/x86/dell-laptop.c b/drivers/platform/x86/dell-laptop.c index 5e9 c2296931c. .12 b91de09356 100644 a/drivers/platform/x86/dell-laptop.c b/drivers/platform/x86/dell-laptop.c @@ -30 , 6 +30 , 7 @@ #include <acpi/video.h> #include "dell-rbtn.h" #include "dell-smbios.h" + #include "dell-privacy-wmi.h" struct quirk_entry { bool touchpad_led; @@ -90 , 6 +91 , 7 @@ static struct rfkill *wifi_rfkill; static struct rfkill *bluetooth_rfkill; static struct rfkill *wwan_rfkill; static bool force_rfkill; + static bool privacy_valid; module_param ( force_rfkill, bool , 0444 ) ; MODULE_PARM_DESC ( force_rfkill, "enable rfkill on non whitelisted models" ) ; @@ -2202 , 20 +2204 , 25 @@ static int __init dell_init ( void ) debugfs_create_file ( "rfkill" , 0444 , dell_laptop_dir, NULL , &dell_debugfs_fops ) ; - dell_laptop_register_notifier ( &dell_laptop_notifier ) ; - - if ( dell_smbios_find_token ( GLOBAL_MIC_MUTE_DISABLE ) && - dell_smbios_find_token ( GLOBAL_MIC_MUTE_ENABLE ) ) { - micmute_led_cdev.brightness = ledtrig_audio_get ( LED_AUDIO_MICMUTE ) ; - ret = led_classdev_register ( &platform_device->dev, &micmute_led_cdev ) ; - if ( ret < 0 ) - goto fail_led; - } - - if ( acpi_video_get_backlight_type ( ) != acpi_backlight_vendor ) - return 0 ; - - token = dell_smbios_find_token ( BRIGHTNESS_TOKEN ) ; + dell_laptop_register_notifier ( &dell_laptop_notifier ) ; + + if ( dell_smbios_find_token ( GLOBAL_MIC_MUTE_DISABLE ) && + dell_smbios_find_token ( GLOBAL_MIC_MUTE_ENABLE ) ) { + #if IS_ENABLED(CONFIG_DELL_PRIVACY) + privacy_valid = dell_privacy_valid ( ) == -ENODEV; + #endif + if ( !privacy_valid ) { + micmute_led_cdev.brightness = ledtrig_audio_get ( LED_AUDIO_MICMUTE ) ; + ret = led_classdev_register ( &platform_device->dev, &micmute_led_cdev ) ; + if ( ret < 0 ) + goto fail_led; + } + } + + if ( acpi_video_get_backlight_type ( ) != acpi_backlight_vendor ) + return 0 ; + + token = dell_smbios_find_token ( BRIGHTNESS_TOKEN ) ; if ( token ) { struct calling_interface_buffer buffer; @@ -2257 , 7 +2264 , 8 @@ static int __init dell_init ( void ) fail_get_brightness: backlight_device_unregister ( dell_backlight_device ) ; fail_backlight: - led_classdev_unregister ( &micmute_led_cdev ) ; + if ( !privacy_valid ) + led_classdev_unregister ( &micmute_led_cdev ) ; fail_led: dell_cleanup_rfkill ( ) ; fail_rfkill: @@ -2278 , 7 +2286 , 8 @@ static void __exit dell_exit ( void ) touchpad_led_exit ( ) ; kbd_led_exit ( ) ; backlight_device_unregister ( dell_backlight_device ) ; - led_classdev_unregister ( &micmute_led_cdev ) ; + if ( !privacy_valid ) + led_classdev_unregister ( &micmute_led_cdev ) ; dell_cleanup_rfkill ( ) ; if ( platform_device ) { platform_device_unregister ( platform_device ) ; diff --git a/drivers/platform/x86/dell-privacy-acpi.c b/drivers/platform/x86/dell-privacy-acpi.c new file mode 100644 index 000000000000. .516 cd99167c3 --- /dev/null +++ b/drivers/platform/x86/dell-privacy-acpi.c @@ -0 , 0 +1 , 139 @@ + // SPDX-License-Identifier: GPL-2.0-only + /* + * Dell privacy notification driver + * + * Copyright (C) 2021 Dell Inc. All Rights Reserved. + */ + + #define pr_fmt(fmt) KBUILD_MODNAME ": " fmt + + #include <linux/acpi.h> + #include <linux/device.h> + #include <linux/fs.h> + #include <linux/kernel.h> + #include <linux/leds.h> + #include <linux/module.h> + #include <linux/string.h> + #include <linux/sysfs.h> + #include <linux/types.h> + #include <linux/wmi.h> + #include <linux/slab.h> + #include <linux/platform_device.h> + #include "dell-privacy-wmi.h" + + #define PRIVACY_PlATFORM_NAME "dell-privacy-acpi" + #define ACPI_PRIVACY_DEVICE "\\_SB.PC00.LPCB.ECDV" + #define ACPI_PRIVACY_EC_ACK ACPI_PRIVACY_DEVICE ".ECAK" + + static struct platform_device *privacy_acpi_pdev; + + struct privacy_acpi_priv { + struct device *dev; + struct acpi_device *acpi_dev; + struct input_dev *input_dev; + struct platform_device *platform_device; + } ; + + static int micmute_led_set ( struct led_classdev *led_cdev, + enum led_brightness brightness ) + { + acpi_status status; + + status = acpi_evaluate_object ( NULL , ACPI_PRIVACY_EC_ACK, NULL , NULL ) ; + if ( ACPI_FAILURE ( status ) ) { + dev_err ( led_cdev->dev, "Error setting privacy audio EC ack value: %d

" ,status ) ; + return -EIO; + } + return 0 ; + } + + static struct led_classdev micmute_led_cdev = { + .name = "platform::micmute" , + .max_brightness = 1 , + .brightness_set_blocking = micmute_led_set, + .default_trigger = "audio-micmute" , + } ; + + static int privacy_acpi_remove ( struct platform_device *pdev ) + { + dev_set_drvdata ( &pdev->dev, NULL ) ; + return 0 ; + } + + static int privacy_acpi_probe ( struct platform_device *pdev ) + { + struct privacy_acpi_priv *privacy; + acpi_handle handle; + acpi_status status; + int err; + + privacy = kzalloc ( sizeof ( struct privacy_acpi_priv ) , GFP_KERNEL ) ; + if ( !privacy ) + return -ENOMEM; + + privacy->dev = &pdev->dev; + privacy->platform_device = pdev; + platform_set_drvdata ( pdev, privacy ) ; + /* Look for software micmute complete notification device */ + status = acpi_get_handle ( ACPI_ROOT_OBJECT, + ACPI_PRIVACY_DEVICE, + &handle ) ; + if ( ACPI_FAILURE ( status ) ) { + dev_err ( privacy->dev, "Unable to find Dell`s EC device %s: %d

" , + ACPI_PRIVACY_DEVICE, status ) ; + return -ENXIO; + } + + micmute_led_cdev.brightness = ledtrig_audio_get ( LED_AUDIO_MICMUTE ) ; + err = led_classdev_register ( &privacy_acpi_pdev->dev, &micmute_led_cdev ) ; + if ( err < 0 ) + return -EIO; + + return 0 ; + } + + static const struct acpi_device_id privacy_acpi_device_ids [ ] = { + { "PNP0C09" , 0 } , + { "" , 0 } , + } ; +MODULE_DEVICE_TABLE ( acpi, privacy_acpi_device_ids ) ; + + static struct platform_driver privacy_platform_driver = { + .driver = { + .name = PRIVACY_PlATFORM_NAME, + .acpi_match_table = ACPI_PTR ( privacy_acpi_device_ids ) , + } , + .probe = privacy_acpi_probe, + .remove = privacy_acpi_remove, + } ; + + int privacy_acpi_init ( void ) + { + int err; + + err = platform_driver_register ( &privacy_platform_driver ) ; + if ( err ) + return err; + + privacy_acpi_pdev = platform_device_register_simple ( + PRIVACY_PlATFORM_NAME, -1 , NULL , 0 ) ; + if ( IS_ERR ( privacy_acpi_pdev ) ) { + err = PTR_ERR ( privacy_acpi_pdev ) ; + goto err_platform; + } + return 0 ; + +err_platform: + platform_driver_unregister ( &privacy_platform_driver ) ; + return err; + } + + void privacy_acpi_cleanup ( void ) + { + platform_driver_unregister ( &privacy_platform_driver ) ; + } + +MODULE_AUTHOR ( "Perry Yuan <perry_yuan@dell.com>" ) ; +MODULE_DESCRIPTION ( "DELL Privacy ACPI Driver" ) ; +MODULE_LICENSE ( "GPL" ) ; + diff --git a/drivers/platform/x86/dell-privacy-wmi.c b/drivers/platform/x86/dell-privacy-wmi.c new file mode 100644 index 000000000000. .6 c36b7ec44c6 --- /dev/null +++ b/drivers/platform/x86/dell-privacy-wmi.c @@ -0 , 0 +1 , 259 @@ + // SPDX-License-Identifier: GPL-2.0-only + /* + * Dell privacy notification driver + * + * Copyright (C) 2021 Dell Inc. All Rights Reserved. + */ + + #define pr_fmt(fmt) KBUILD_MODNAME ": " fmt + + #include <linux/acpi.h> + #include <linux/input.h> + #include <linux/input/sparse-keymap.h> + #include <linux/list.h> + #include <linux/module.h> + #include <linux/wmi.h> + #include "dell-privacy-wmi.h" + + #define DELL_PRIVACY_GUID "6932965F-1671-4CEB-B988-D3AB0A901919" + #define MICROPHONE_STATUS BIT(0) + #define CAMERA_STATUS BIT(1) + #define PRIVACY_SCREEN_STATUS BIT(2) + + static int privacy_valid = -EPROBE_DEFER; + static LIST_HEAD ( wmi_list ) ; + static DEFINE_MUTEX ( list_mutex ) ; + + struct privacy_wmi_data { + struct input_dev *input_dev; + struct wmi_device *wdev; + struct list_head list; + u32 features_present; + u32 last_status; + } ; + + /* + * Keymap for WMI Privacy events of type 0x0012 + */ + static const struct key_entry dell_wmi_keymap_type_0012 [ ] = { + /* Privacy MIC Mute */ + { KE_KEY, 0x0001 , { KEY_MICMUTE } } , + /* Privacy Camera Mute */ + { KE_SW, 0x0002 , { SW_CAMERA_LENS_COVER } } , + } ; + + bool dell_privacy_valid ( void ) + { + bool ret; + + mutex_lock ( &list_mutex ) ; + ret = wmi_has_guid ( DELL_PRIVACY_GUID ) ; + if ( !ret ) { + return -ENODEV; + } + ret = privacy_valid; + mutex_unlock ( &list_mutex ) ; + + return ret; + } +EXPORT_SYMBOL_GPL ( dell_privacy_valid ) ; + + void dell_privacy_process_event ( int type, int code, int status ) + { + struct privacy_wmi_data *priv; + const struct key_entry *key; + + mutex_lock ( &list_mutex ) ; + priv = list_first_entry_or_null ( &wmi_list, + struct privacy_wmi_data, + list ) ; + if ( priv == NULL ) { + pr_err ( "dell privacy priv is NULL

" ) ; + goto error; + } + + key = sparse_keymap_entry_from_scancode ( priv->input_dev, ( type << 16 ) |code ) ; + if ( !key ) { + dev_dbg ( &priv->wdev->dev, "Unknown key with type 0x%04x and code 0x%04x pressed

" , + type, code ) ; + goto error; + } + + switch ( code ) { + case DELL_PRIVACY_TYPE_AUDIO: /* Mic mute */ + priv->last_status = status; + sparse_keymap_report_entry ( priv->input_dev, key, 1 , true ) ; + break ; + case DELL_PRIVACY_TYPE_CAMERA: /* Camera mute */ + priv->last_status = status; + sparse_keymap_report_entry ( priv->input_dev, key, 1 , true ) ; + break ; + default : + dev_dbg ( &priv->wdev->dev, "unknown event type %u /%u" , + type, code ) ; + } +error: + mutex_unlock ( &list_mutex ) ; + return ; + } +EXPORT_SYMBOL_GPL ( dell_privacy_process_event ) ; + + static int get_current_status ( struct wmi_device *wdev ) + { + struct privacy_wmi_data *priv = dev_get_drvdata ( &wdev->dev ) ; + union acpi_object *obj_present; + union acpi_object *obj_current; + int ret = 0 ; + + if ( priv == NULL ) { + pr_err ( "dell privacy priv is NULL

" ) ; + return -EINVAL; + } + /* get devices supported */ + obj_present = wmidev_block_query ( wdev, 0 ) ; + if ( obj_present->type != ACPI_TYPE_INTEGER ) { + ret = -EIO; + goto present_free; + } + priv->features_present = obj_present->integer.value; + + /* get current state */ + obj_current = wmidev_block_query ( wdev, 1 ) ; + if ( obj_current->type != ACPI_TYPE_INTEGER ) { + ret = -EIO; + goto current_free; + } + priv->last_status = obj_current->integer.value; current_free: kfree ( obj_current ) ; present_free: kfree ( obj_present ) ; return ret; } static int dell_privacy_wmi_probe ( struct wmi_device *wdev, const void *context ) { struct privacy_wmi_data *priv; struct key_entry *keymap; int ret, i, pos = 0 ; priv = devm_kzalloc ( &wdev->dev, sizeof ( struct privacy_wmi_data ) , GFP_KERNEL ) ; if ( !priv ) return -ENOMEM; /* create evdev passing interface */ priv->input_dev = devm_input_allocate_device ( &wdev->dev ) ; if ( !priv->input_dev ) return -ENOMEM; __set_bit ( EV_KEY, priv->input_dev->evbit ) ; __set_bit ( KEY_MICMUTE, priv->input_dev->keybit ) ; __set_bit ( EV_MSC, priv->input_dev->evbit ) ; __set_bit ( MSC_SCAN, priv->input_dev->mscbit ) ; keymap = kcalloc ( ARRAY_SIZE ( dell_wmi_keymap_type_0012 ) + 1 , sizeof ( struct key_entry ) , GFP_KERNEL ) ; if ( !keymap ) { ret = -ENOMEM; goto err_free_dev; } for ( i = 0 ; i < ARRAY_SIZE ( dell_wmi_keymap_type_0012 ) ; i++ ) { keymap [ pos ] = dell_wmi_keymap_type_0012 [ i ] ; keymap [ pos ] .code |= ( 0x0012 << 16 ) ; pos++; } ret = sparse_keymap_setup ( priv->input_dev, keymap, NULL ) ; if ( ret ) return ret; priv->input_dev->dev.parent = &wdev->dev; priv->input_dev->name = "Dell Privacy Driver" ; priv->input_dev->id.bustype = BUS_HOST; if ( input_register_device ( priv->input_dev ) ) { pr_debug ( "input_register_device failed to register!

" ) ; return -ENODEV; } priv->wdev = wdev; dev_set_drvdata ( &wdev->dev, priv ) ; mutex_lock ( &list_mutex ) ; list_add_tail ( &priv->list, &wmi_list ) ; privacy_valid = true ; if ( get_current_status ( wdev ) ) { goto err_free_dev; } mutex_unlock ( &list_mutex ) ; kfree ( keymap ) ; return 0 ; err_free_dev: input_free_device ( priv->input_dev ) ; kfree ( keymap ) ; return ret; } static int dell_privacy_wmi_remove ( struct wmi_device *wdev ) { struct privacy_wmi_data *priv = dev_get_drvdata ( &wdev->dev ) ; mutex_lock ( &list_mutex ) ; list_del ( &priv->list ) ; privacy_valid = -ENODEV; mutex_unlock ( &list_mutex ) ; return 0 ; } static const struct wmi_device_id dell_wmi_privacy_wmi_id_table [ ] = { { .guid_string = DELL_PRIVACY_GUID } , { } , } ; static struct wmi_driver dell_privacy_wmi_driver = { .driver = { .name = "dell-privacy" , } , .probe = dell_privacy_wmi_probe, .remove = dell_privacy_wmi_remove, .id_table = dell_wmi_privacy_wmi_id_table, } ; static int __init init_dell_privacy ( void ) { int ret, wmi, acpi; wmi = wmi_driver_register ( &dell_privacy_wmi_driver ) ; if ( wmi ) { pr_debug ( "Failed to initialize privacy wmi driver: %d

" , wmi ) ; return wmi; } acpi = privacy_acpi_init ( ) ; if ( acpi ) { pr_debug ( "failed to initialize privacy wmi acpi driver: %d

" , acpi ) ; return acpi; } return 0 ; } void exit_dell_privacy_wmi ( void ) { wmi_driver_unregister ( &dell_privacy_wmi_driver ) ; } static void __exit exit_dell_privacy ( void ) { privacy_acpi_cleanup ( ) ; exit_dell_privacy_wmi ( ) ; } module_init ( init_dell_privacy ) ; module_exit ( exit_dell_privacy ) ; MODULE_DEVICE_TABLE ( wmi, dell_wmi_privacy_wmi_id_table ) ; MODULE_AUTHOR ( "Perry Yuan <perry_yuan@dell.com>" ) ; MODULE_DESCRIPTION ( "Dell Privacy WMI Driver" ) ; MODULE_LICENSE ( "GPL" ) ; diff --git a/drivers/platform/x86/dell-privacy-wmi.h b/drivers/platform/x86/dell-privacy-wmi.h new file mode 100644 index 000000000000. .94 af81d76e44 /dev/null b/drivers/platform/x86/dell-privacy-wmi.h @@ -0 , 0 +1 , 23 @@ /* SPDX-License-Identifier: GPL-2.0-only */ /* * Dell privacy notification driver * * Copyright (C) 2021 Dell Inc. All Rights Reserved. */ #ifndef _DELL_PRIVACY_WMI_H_ #define _DELL_PRIVACY_WMI_H_ #include <linux/wmi.h> bool dell_privacy_valid ( void ) ; void dell_privacy_process_event ( int type, int code, int status ) ; int privacy_acpi_init ( void ) ; void privacy_acpi_cleanup ( void ) ; /* DELL Privacy Type */ enum { DELL_PRIVACY_TYPE_UNKNOWN = 0x0 , DELL_PRIVACY_TYPE_AUDIO, DELL_PRIVACY_TYPE_CAMERA, } ; #endif diff --git a/drivers/platform/x86/dell-wmi.c b/drivers/platform/x86/dell-wmi.c index bbdb3e860892. .44 bb74e4df86 100644 a/drivers/platform/x86/dell-wmi.c b/drivers/platform/x86/dell-wmi.c @@ -27 , 6 +27 , 7 @@ #include <acpi/video.h> #include "dell-smbios.h" #include "dell-wmi-descriptor.h" #include "dell-privacy-wmi.h" MODULE_AUTHOR ( "Matthew Garrett <mjg@redhat.com>" ) ; MODULE_AUTHOR ( "Pali Rohár <pali@kernel.org>" ) ; @@ -410 , 44 +411 , 57 @@ static void dell_wmi_notify ( struct wmi_device *wdev, if ( buffer_end > buffer_entry + buffer_entry [ 0 ] + 1 ) buffer_end = buffer_entry + buffer_entry [ 0 ] + 1 ; while ( buffer_entry < buffer_end ) { len = buffer_entry [ 0 ] ; if ( len == 0 ) break ; len++; if ( buffer_entry + len > buffer_end ) { pr_warn ( "Invalid length of WMI event

" ) ; break ; } pr_debug ( "Process buffer (%*ph)

" , len* 2 , buffer_entry ) ; switch ( buffer_entry [ 1 ] ) { case 0x0000 : /* One key pressed or event occurred */ case 0x0012 : /* Event with extended data occurred */ if ( len > 2 ) dell_wmi_process_key ( wdev, buffer_entry [ 1 ] , buffer_entry [ 2 ] ) ; /* Extended data is currently ignored */ break ; case 0x0010 : /* Sequence of keys pressed */ case 0x0011 : /* Sequence of events occurred */ for ( i = 2 ; i < len; ++i ) dell_wmi_process_key ( wdev, buffer_entry [ 1 ] , buffer_entry [ i ] ) ; break ; default : /* Unknown event */ pr_info ( "Unknown WMI event type 0x%x

" , ( int ) buffer_entry [ 1 ] ) ; break ; } buffer_entry += len; } while ( buffer_entry < buffer_end ) { len = buffer_entry [ 0 ] ; if ( len == 0 ) break ; len++; if ( buffer_entry + len > buffer_end ) { pr_warn ( "Invalid length of WMI event

" ) ; break ; } pr_debug ( "Process buffer (%*ph)

" , len* 2 , buffer_entry ) ; switch ( buffer_entry [ 1 ] ) { case 0x0000 : /* One key pressed or event occurred */ if ( len > 2 ) dell_wmi_process_key ( wdev, buffer_entry [ 1 ] , buffer_entry [ 2 ] ) ; break ; case 0x0010 : /* Sequence of keys pressed */ case 0x0011 : /* Sequence of events occurred */ for ( i = 2 ; i < len; ++i ) dell_wmi_process_key ( wdev, buffer_entry [ 1 ] , buffer_entry [ i ] ) ; break ; case 0x0012 : #if IS_ENABLED(CONFIG_DELL_PRIVACY) if ( dell_privacy_valid ( ) ) { dell_privacy_process_event ( buffer_entry [ 1 ] , buffer_entry [ 3 ] , buffer_entry [ 4 ] ) ; } else { if ( len > 2 ) dell_wmi_process_key ( wdev, buffer_entry [ 1 ] , buffer_entry [ 2 ] ) ; } #else /* Extended data is currently ignored */ if ( len > 2 ) dell_wmi_process_key ( wdev, buffer_entry [ 1 ] , buffer_entry [ 2 ] ) ; #endif break ; default : /* Unknown event */ pr_info ( "Unknown WMI event type 0x%x

" , ( int ) buffer_entry [ 1 ] ) ; break ; } buffer_entry += len; } }