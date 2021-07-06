La communauté autour d'Audacity tendue suite à une proposition d'ajout de télémétrie

MinorsThe App we provide is not intended for individuals below the age of 13. If you are under 13 years old, please do not use the App.Who does Audacity share your Personal Data with?We may disclose the Personal Data listed above (your hashed IP address) to the following categories of recipients:to our staff members. We take precautions to allow access to Personal Data only to those staff members who have a legitimate business need for access and with a contractual prohibition of using the Personal Data for any other purpose.to any competent law enforcement body, regulatory, government agency, court or other third party where we believe disclosure is necessary (i) as a matter of applicable law or regulation, or (ii) to exercise, establish or defend our legal rights;to our auditors, advisors, legal representatives and similar agents in connection with the advisory services they provide to us for legitimate business purposes and under contractual prohibition of using the Personal Data for any other purpose.to a potential buyer (and its agents and advisers) in connection with any proposed purchase, merger or acquisition of any part of our business, provided that we inform the buyer it must use your Personal Data only for the purposes disclosed in this Notice;to any other person if you have provided your prior consent to the disclosure.